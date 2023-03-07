X
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 UltraWhy to Get iOS 16.3.1 NowW-2 Tax ScamKimono Cats on Apple ArcadeWomen's History MonthBoost Your Mental HealthTax Day ShiftHealthy Diet, Cheaply

Meta Reportedly Plans Another Round of Layoffs

The reported jobs cuts, reportedly numbering in the thousands, would come on top of the 13% workforce reduction announced in November.

Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven Musil
Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven Musil Night Editor / News
Steven Musil is the night news editor at CNET News. He's been hooked on tech since learning BASIC in the late '70s. When not cleaning up after his daughter and son, Steven can be found pedaling around the San Francisco Bay Area. Before joining CNET in 2000, Steven spent 10 years at various Bay Area newspapers.
Expertise I have more than 30 years' experience in journalism in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
See full bio
Meta logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Facebook parent company Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week in a fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg
reported Monday.

The latest job cuts would follow a rough 2022 for the social-networking giant. In November, the company cut 11,000 workers, representing about 13% of its workforce. It also reported its first revenue drop and saw a decline in daily active users on Facebook.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in February that the company is focused heavily on efficiency in 2023 as it continues to invest in the metaverse and artificial intelligence. The cutbacks come as advertisers pull back spending amid economic uncertainty.

Zuckerberg said in a November blog post that the company ramped up hiring during the pandemic as people spent more time shopping online and using social media. But this bump in online activity didn't last, and the company also faced other challenges, such as the economic downturn and increased competition from short-form video app TikTok.

At the same time, the company has been trying to invest more in the metaverse, virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize. Part of that focus is a new $1,500 virtual reality headset the company introduced in October.

With the rise in popularity of AI programs such as ChatGPT, Meta been doubling down on the use of AI to recommend videos or posts that users could be interested in on Facebook and Instagram

Meta declined to comment on the report.