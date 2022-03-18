Meta Locks People Out of Their Accounts For Not Activating Facebook Protect

CNET

If you're wondering why you can't get into your Facebook account today, the social media giant is locking out users who were required to activate Facebook Protect with two-factor authentication by the March 17 deadline.

"Turn on Facebook Protect to unlock your account," the notification says. "Account locked on March 17, 2022. We've taken this precaution to keep your account secure while you enable additional security measures."

However, some users who had enabled the additional security measure still found themselves locked out of their accounts Friday. Others who hadn't requested Facebook Protect were also locked out, with some experiencing tech issues in getting a code sent to their phones.

Facebook parent company Meta in December announced it would begin requiring higher-risk users to protect their accounts using two-factor authentication.

Facebook Protect is offered to high-profile users of the platform, such as journalists, government officials, human rights activists and those with a higher-reach following who may be more likely to be targeted by hacking attempts. By December, around 1.5 million accounts had enabled Facebook Protect.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.