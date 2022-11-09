Election Day 2022 Where Do I Vote? Abortion Referendums Twitter vs. Mastodon 'Hey Siri' May Drop 'Hey' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet Black Friday Ad Scans
News Social Media

Meta Lays Off More Than 11,000 Employees, 13% of Company

"I take accountability for these decisions," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told workers in a letter.

Sean Keane
Meta logo on a phone screen
Meta's massive job cuts are the first large-scale workforce reduction in the company's 18-year history.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees, about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday. It follows weekend reports that the Facebook parent company was preparing for mass layoffs.

The social networking giant currently employs about 87,000 people.

