Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Meta Lays Off More Than 11,000 Employees, 13% of Company
"I take accountability for these decisions," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told workers in a letter.
See full bio
Sean knows far too much about Marvel, DC and Star Wars, and pours this knowledge into recaps and explainers on CNET. He also works on breaking news, with a passion for tech, video game and culture.
Meta's massive job cuts are the first large-scale workforce reduction in the company's 18-year history.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees, about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday. It follows weekend reports that the Facebook parent company was preparing for mass layoffs.
The social networking giant currently employs about 87,000 people.
This article will be updated shortly.
Get the CNET Now newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.