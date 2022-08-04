Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post.

Instagram began testing NFTs in May, allowing a handful of US-based artists and collectors to share NFTs on the social media platform. An NFT, or nonfungible token, is a blockchain-based technology used to determine ownership of unique digital or physical items such as art, music or even a tweet. NFTs began popping up everywhere in 2021, with some NFTs going for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

On Thursday, the company said it was also adding wallet support for Coinbase Wallet and Dapper, which join third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask and Trust Wallet. People must connect a supported digital wallet to Instagram in order to share an NFT on the social network.

In honor of the expansion, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that he would be creating an NFT from his Little League baseball card. "In honor of expanding digital collectible NFTs to 100 more countries on Instagram and launching new integrations with Coinbase and Dapper, I'm sharing my soon-to-be NFT old little league baseball card, which someone recently found and sent to me," he wrote.