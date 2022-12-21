Lionel Messi Has the Most Popular Instagram Post in History

Lionel Messi has something else to celebrate besides leading Argentina to World Cup victory. The superstar soccer player now has the most liked Instagram post in history: The pictures he posted Sunday after his team took the FIFA trophy in Qatar have garnered more than 70.3 million likes so far.

Until then, the most popular post on the social media platform was the 2019 image of an egg that's garnered roughly 58 million likes to date.



Messi's post features a series of images from Sunday, most shot by photographer Shaun Botterill, featuring the captain celebrating with his teammates, thanking the crowd and kissing the golden FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it," the 35-year-old captain wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim."

Botterill told CNN he was essentially "trapped in the right place" on the field in Lusail Stadium, allowing him to take the sensational lead image of Messi hoising the trophy above his head.

"I think if most of us [photographers] are honest, you always need a bit of luck and I had a bit on Sunday night," he added.

Messi, who currently counts some 407 million followers, is responsible for eight of the top 20 most-liked Instagrams, almost all of which were posted before, during and after the World Cup match.

A post from Monday, showing him in bed asleep with the trophy, has racked up nearly 50 million likes already.