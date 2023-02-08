It's Not Just You, Twitter Is Acting Weird

Twitter appears to be having some trouble with widespread issues being reported Wednesday. Problems started around 1:30 p.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector.

People using the social network reported not having access to direct messages, receiving a message saying they are "over the daily limited for sending tweets," and having to schedule a tweet to post.

FYI: It's not just you. Twitter's broken right now.



Sending Tweets is down. DMs are down. You can still schedule tweets a minute in advance. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 8, 2023

Twitter is rate limiting lots of people after a few tweets which is funny given who owns it pic.twitter.com/MnzawHwIoT — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) February 8, 2023

About two hours after complaints of widespread issues surfaced, the Twitter Support account acknowledged that the service "may not be working as expected" and said it was working to resolve the problem.

Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023

Hours before the issues started, Twitter rolled out its longer tweet option, allowing certain Twitter Blue users to create posts with a maximum of 4,000 characters as opposed to the previous cap of 280. This is one of the many changes to the social media platform since its acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October.

Musk emailed employees Wednesday afternoon, according to a Fortune reporter's tweet, urging them to "please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up."

SCOOP: Elon has emailed staff following the Twitter outage.



“Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.” — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) February 8, 2023

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.