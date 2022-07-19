Instagram's New Searchable Maps Show Local Businesses

Instagram has added searchable maps to its platform, so you can now explore tagged locations without having to open an external maps app. You can also filter map searches for businesses like restaurants, cafes and beauty salons to check out local businesses nearby.

"We're introducing a new searchable map on IG today," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Instagram story Tuesday. "You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by categories."

The maps will let you tap on location tags in posts and stories, and scroll around the areas tagged. You can also search cities, neighborhoods or other places in the Explore tab, or search for locations via hashtags like "#sanfrancisco".

You can then save locations in a collection to view later, and share places via direct messages with friends.

If your profile is public, your posts and stories will appear on the map when you use location tags or stickers.