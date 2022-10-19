Instagram Testing Profile Song Feature Internally

Is it a throwback or the future of social media? Instagram is testing out a new internal feature that would enable users to add a song to their profiles. Tech leaker and developer Alessandro Paluzzi first shared the news on Twitter on Monday, igniting nostalgic comparisons to MySpace. However, the feature "is an internal prototype, and not testing externally," said Meta spokesperson Christine Pai in an email statement.

Paluzzi, who's known for uncovering app updates through reverse engineering, tweeted screenshots about the potential feature and how it would work. According to the developer, the song would appear toward the bottom of the Instagram bio section. Using a Rick Astley tune as an example, Paluzzi demonstrated where the song displays and indicated that you can't play music now but that this may change in the future.

Back in the early 2000s, MySpace famously allowed users to select a background song for their profile. Though Instagram hasn't rolled out this feature to the public, the social media platform introduced music for Instagram Stories in 2018. You can choose from thousands of songs in its library, or add a selection from an external app like Spotify.