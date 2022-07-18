Instagram Now Lets You Buy Products Via Chat: Here's How

Instagram now has the capability for people to buy products directly from small businesses in chats on the social media platform. You'll be able to submit payments and track your orders from the chat.

According to Instagram, a billion people message businesses about their products every week. Starting Monday, you can make a purchase during those message interactions.

How to buy products through Instagram chats

Send a message to a business asking about the product you're interested in, including sizing and customizations available When the business replies, they can answer questions and send a payment request with pricing and item description You can then submit payment via Meta Pay Once the payment has gone through, you can track your order via the same chat thread.

