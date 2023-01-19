Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker Movie Theaters Reimagined Fatphobia Is Killing Us All 49 Netflix Movies for 2023 Smart Feeder IDs Birds iPhone Safety Check 8 Best Exercises Year of the Rabbit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Instagram Introduces 'Quiet Mode' to Help You Take a Break

Young users will be prompted to enable Quiet Mode if they're using Instagram late at night.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Instagram quiet mode
Teen users will be prompted to turn on Quiet Mode if they're on Instagram late at night.
Meta

Instagram on Thursday launched Quiet Mode, which updates your activity status, pauses notifications and sends an autoreply when someone DMs you.

While it's currently available to anyone in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Quiet Mode is particularly aimed at young users, who increasingly use Instagram as a messaging tool.

"Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school," the platform's parent company, Meta, said in a release

Quiet Mode on Instagram

An auto-generated message will go out to users who try to DM you when you're in Quiet Mode.

 Meta

Teenager users will be prompted to pause notifications "when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night," the company added.

The platform has also rolled out new ways to control recommendations.

How to select not interested on Instagram

When you select "not interested" on a post in Explore, Instagram will try to avoid showing you the same type of content going forward.

 Meta

When users select "Not Interested" on a post in Explore, Instagram will avoid recommending similar content in Reels, Search and other areas. You can also add words, emojis and hashtags to the Hidden Words section in your Privacy settings and your feed will stop suggesting content with those terms in captions.

Instagram's Explore feature has also been updated to allow users to hide multiple posts at once.

Read On: Instagram's Next Redesign Aims to Simplify Navigation