Instagram Down for Thousands Around the World

Users in several countries around the globe report being unable to access the site.
Instagram is inaccessible for thousands of users around the world Wednesday evening, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
More than 44,000 users of the Meta-owned photo-sharing social network reported experiencing issues with accessing the service in the US beginning around 5:30 p.m. PT, according to information collected by Downdetector. Users in Japan, Spain and Australia, among several other countries, reported being unable to access the site.
An attempt to access the site Wednesday evening presented a message that read, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
Meta representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.