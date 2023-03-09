X
Instagram Down for Thousands Around the World

Users in several countries around the globe report being unable to access the site.

Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven Musil
Steven_Musil2.jpg
Steven Musil Night Editor / News
Steven Musil is the night news editor at CNET News. He's been hooked on tech since learning BASIC in the late '70s. When not cleaning up after his daughter and son, Steven can be found pedaling around the San Francisco Bay Area. Before joining CNET in 2000, Steven spent 10 years at various Bay Area newspapers.
Expertise I have more than 30 years' experience in journalism in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
See full bio
Instagram app logo on a phone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram is inaccessible for thousands of users around the world Wednesday evening, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

More than 44,000 users of the Meta-owned photo-sharing social network reported experiencing issues with accessing the service in the US beginning around 5:30 p.m. PT, according to information collected by Downdetector. Users in Japan, Spain and Australia, among several other countries, reported being unable to access the site.

An attempt to access the site Wednesday evening presented a message that read, "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Meta representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.