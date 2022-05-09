Instagram Begins Testing NFTs This Week

Instagram's foray into NFTs begins this week. The Meta-owned company will work with a few US-based artists and collectors who will be able to share their NTFs on the platform, it said in a tweet on Monday.

The photo-sharing social media platform plans to start small with NFTs, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

"Now I want to acknowledge up front that NFTs are all about distributing trust, distributing power. But Instagram is fundamentally a centralized platform, so there's a tension there. So one of the reasons why we're starting small is so that we can learn from the community, " he said in a video posted on Twitter.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are digital assets that are verified using blockchain technology. They've have been in the works at Meta for a while -- CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the possibility of bringing NFTs to Instagram during his talk at SXSW in March.

"Over the next several months, [you'll get] the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," he said at the time.