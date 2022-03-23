Instagram Adds Following and Favorites Chronological Feed Features

Meta

Chronological ordering in your Instagram feed is back, if you want it. Instagram on Wednesday introduced two ways to sort and check your feed: Following and Favorites, which enable users to either view posts from all their followed accounts or in a customized list in reverse chronological order. The new features are available in addition to the standard Home experience, and users can now easily switch between Home, Following or Favorites feed styles.

By selecting Following, users can view the posts of everyone they follow, starting with the most recent post. The Favorites feature works in the same chronological order, but limits the feed to a maximum of 50 accounts of your choosing, which can be updated at any time. Posts from your Favorites list will also display a star icon and appear higher in your home feed.

The current Home experience, which displays content ranked by what the algorithms determine you'd want to see most, is still the default for Instagram feeds. An Instagram spokesperson told CNET via email that "people have a better experience on Instagram with a ranked feed, so we won't be defaulting people into a chronological feed."

So don't worry -- how you're used to viewing your Instagram feed isn't going anywhere. But if you want a different way to view the most recent content from everyone you follow, or a custom selection of 50 Instagram accounts, Following and Favorites may be for you.