Influencers Charged by SEC in Securities Fraud Scheme

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged eight social media influencers with running a stock trading scheme, the agency said Wednesday.

According to the complaint, they manipulated stock trades using their platforms on Twitter and Discord and amassed profits of nearly $100 million.

Since January 2020, seven of the accused allegedly built large followings on social media by branding themselves as trading experts and then promoted certain stocks in Discord chatrooms and on Twitter. After buying stocks, the influencers allegedly urged their followers to do so while sharing prices and their intent to make moves like buying and holding. However, the SEC alleges that they "regularly sold their shares without ever having disclosed their plans to dump the securities."

Those charged with securities fraud include Perry Matlock of Texas (Twitter handle @PJ_Matlock), Mitchell Hennessey of New Jersey (@Hugh_Henne), Edward Constantin of Texas (@MrZackMorris), John Rybarcyzk of Texas (@Ultra_Calls), Stefan Hrvatin of Florida (@LadeBackk), Thomas Cooperman of California (@ohheytommy) and Gary Deel of California (@notoriousalerts).

The eighth defendant, Daniel Knight of Texas (@DipDeity) has been charged with "aiding and abetting the alleged scheme" for allegedly using his podcast to promote some of the defendants and then trading and profiting with them.

The SEC complaint was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Criminal charges were also filed against all eight of them by the US Justice Department's Fraud Section and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.