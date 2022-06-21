How Meta Is Trying to Put an End to Fake Facebook Reviews

People may see fewer reviews on Facebook that disingenuously bolster business on the platform thanks to a new Community Feedback policy.

The Community Feedback policy targets reviews on the social network that are fake, incentivized, fraudulent or offensive to ensure that real customers are writing real reviews, according to a blog post from parent company Meta on Monday.

These reviews will be monitored by Meta's automated technology and human reviewers. If Meta removes feedback from a person who wrote it in good faith, the person can request another review of their feedback. The new policy intends to improve reviews for the more than 200 million businesses that interact with customers through Meta's technologies, the company said.

In March, Meta said it would take action against ecommerce abuse and filed a lawsuit against an individual that provided a fake engagement service for Facebook by writing fake reviews that artificially inflated Facebook's Customer Feedback Score.