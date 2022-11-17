Facebook Removing Religious Views, Sexuality and Political Affiliation From Profiles

Facebook will get rid of contact and basic information from users' profiles, the company said Thursday. Such information includes the "interested in" field, which lets users fill in their sexuality, political affiliation and address, and the "religious views" field.

Emil Vasquez, a Meta spokesperson, told Gizmodo that the change was made to make Facebook simpler to use and navigate.

"We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed," Vasquez told the publication. "This change doesn't affect anyone's ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook."

The switch is scheduled to go into effect Dec. 1.

Social media analyst Matt Navara spotted the change earlier Wednesday.