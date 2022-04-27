Facebook Is Growing Its Daily Users Again

The number of people using Facebook every day is growing again.

In the first quarter, which ended in March, the number of daily users at the giant social network rose to 1.96 billion from 1.93 billion the previous quarter, the company said Wednesday. The rise was higher than a Wall Street estimate of 1.95 billion.

The return to user growth should help Facebook, which is part of parent Meta, address concerns that it has peaked. In February, the social network said the number of daily users dropped for the first time in the company's history, sending its stock plunging more than 26% at one point.

The increase in daily users suggests Facebook, the main driver of Meta's business, may still have room to grow. The broader company also owns photo-and-video app Instagram, messaging app WhatsApp and other services. Combined, daily users of Meta services jumped 6% year-over-year to 2.87 billion. Facebook also reported 2.94 billion monthly active users, missing estimates of 2.96 billion.

The results come as the land shifts under the social media world. Earlier this week, Twitter, a main Facebook rival for user attention, struck a $44 billion deal to be purchased by Elon Musk, the mercurial CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk, the world's richest man, has promised to cut back on content moderation at Twitter, a move that might lure some users and alienate others. Both Facebook and Twitter have been criticized for their content moderation policies.

Meta rebranded six months ago to focus on the metaverse, virtual spaces in which people can work, play and socialize. Earlier this week, the company said it will open its first physical retail store in May to showcase the VR headsets, smart glasses and video chat devices that will help people experience the metaverse.

Consumer products like Meta's Oculus headset haven't become mainstream yet so Meta still relies on Facebook and its other businesses to generate money to invest in its vision of the metaverse. Recently, the company has been focusing on video, including on Instagram, an app popular among teens.

In a statement accompanying the earnings release, CFO David Wehner said the company expected tepid revenue growth in the second quarter because of the war in Europe. The company expects total revenue next quarter to be between $28 billion and $30 billion.

"This outlook reflects a continuation of the trends impacting revenue growth in the first quarter, including softness in the back half of the first quarter that coincided with the war in Ukraine," Wehner said.

The social network said it raked in $27.9 billion in revenue in the first quarter, below analyst expectations of $28.2 billion. The company earned $2.72 per share, above estimates of $2.51 per share.

Meta's stock jumped more than 11% in after-hours trading.