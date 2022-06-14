EU To Target Meta, Google, Twitter Over Deepfakes, Report Says

The European Commission is expected to target Facebook parent Meta, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and Twitter on Thursday with new measures to tackle deepfakes, fake news and fake accounts or face hefty fines, according to reports from Reuters and Financial Times.

The updated version of the EU's anti-disinformation code will have tech and social media companies share key data with individual countries to help combat disinformation. An updated "code of practice on disinformation" will require tech companies to disclose how harmful content is being removed and blocked.

Story is developing.