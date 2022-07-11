Elon Musk Mocks Twitter Legal Action Threat With Memes

Elon Musk on Sunday made light of Twitter's plan to pursue legal action against him by tweeting a meme made up of images of him smiling and laughing. This follow the Tesla and SpaceX CEO saying on Friday that he's pulling out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social network.

Musk alleges that Twitter breached multiple parts of the agreement by failing to provide more information about the number of fake accounts on its site, as well as other data. Twitter responded by saying it still plans to close the deal by suing the billionaire.

The laughing tweet included a series of captions highlighting Musk's take on the situation.

"They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court," the captions read.

After this, Musk tweeted a humorously doctored image of actor and martial artist Chuck Norris looking confident as he plays chess with a single pawn against a complete set of pieces on the opposing side.

"Chuckmate," Musk wrote in a threaded tweet, likely alluding to the jokes about Chuck Morris that started on the internet way back in 2005. They generally consisted of absurd hyperbolic claims about the actor's prowess.

Twitter on Monday declined to comment about Musk's memes.

Twitter reported that, in the first quarter, fewer than 5% of its 229 million daily users were fake or spam-focused, though it acknowledged that the number could be higher and noted that constantly works to improve its ability to detect such bots. Musk also said that number might not be accurate but hasn't offered proof to back this up.

Killing the deal could cost Musk $1 billion because of a termination fee linked to the agreement, according to an April SEC filing.