Elon Musk Explores Tender Offer For Twitter

Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk is exploring the possibility of launching a tender offer for Twitter -- and he's secured $46.5 billion in funding to help finance the deal, according to an updated SEC filing. It comes after the Tesla CEO offered to buy Twitter last week for $54.20 a share, or $43 billion, collectively.

A tender offer is an active and widespread bid to purchase some or all of shareholders' stock in a corporation. It can be made by the corporation itself, but also by a third-party, as is the case here, to purchase a substantial percentage of the company's shares.

He hinted at this on Tuesday by tweeting "_______ is the Night," referring to American author F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1934 novel Tender Is the Night.

_______ is the Night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Already owning more than 9% of Twitter, Musk been on an exhausting campaign to buy the social media platform, as he's an avid user of the platform with nearly 83 million followers, but also a pronounced critic.

On Friday, Twitter adopted a defensive tactic -- a limited-duration shareholders rights plan, also known as a "poison pill" -- to ward off a hostile takeover by Musk.

Now, it seems Musk is looking to Twitter's shareholders themselves, potentially offering them a premium price for their shares with his tender offer. The poison pill doesn't prevent him from doing this, and so if he launches the tender offer, it'll be up to the public whether Musk will become the new owner of the world's virtual town square.