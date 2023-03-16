X
Bored of TikTok? You Can Now Reset Your 'For You' Feed

TikTok wants you to feel like you've signed up for the first time all over again.

blok-headshot
Andrew Blok
blok-headshot
Andrew Blok Associate Editor
Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
Expertise Solar providers and portable solar power; coffee makers, grinders and products Credentials Masters degree in environmental journalism
See full bio
TikTok

Freshen up your recommendation feed in time for spring.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is offering users a hard reset on their For You feed where they find recommended videos, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The new feature will wipe past interaction on the app and start curating recommended videos based on someone's time on the app from that date.

"When enabled, this feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok," according to the blog post.

The feature will be useful for people who find their recommended posts to be stale or out of date with their current interests, the company said. You can enable the new feature in content preferences under settings.

TikTok is facing scrutiny in the US over concerns the Chinese government could get access to US users' data or dictate what's shown on the platform. On Wednesday, the Biden administration threatened to ban TikTok if it's not sold. TikTok has said it doesn't share information with the Chinese government and has proposed its own solution: a reorganization of its American business.

Many state governments have banned TikTok from government devices and a bill proposing a wider ban has been introduced in the US House of Representatives.

