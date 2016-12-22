Social media coughs up awful ideas for last-minute gifts

Photo by CNET

Last-minute gift shopping is never fun, but leave it to social media to make things even worse.

A trending hashtag offers up horrible ideas for presents, unless your loved ones enjoy stale candy.

Also trending on Twitter is President-elect Donald Trump's latest appointee, with a new role for Kellyanne Conway in the White House.

Social Cues is our guide to what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on Thursday:



#LastMinuteGifts2016: Ah, Christmas Eve's Eve ... Eve. With three days left before the holiday, don't panic if your presents aren't all wrapped -- or even purchased. Twitter is here to help with last-minute gift ideas on the trending hashtag. Suggestions include Halloween chocolate and gas-station gift cards. You could always pull a Tyrion Lannister and tell 'em, "I am the gift." Psst. If you want better suggestions, check out our gift guide.

Chance and Jeremih: Chance the Rapper and R&B artist Jeremih have sprung a holiday surprise on us. The two released a mixtape overnight, which launched them into one of the top trending topics. The mixtape, titled "Merry Christmas Lil' Mama," is buzzing across Twitter. It features nine songs and is available on SoundCloud for free. One fan called the release a "Christmas miracle."

Kellyanne Conway: Donald Trump's campaign manager has been appointed counselor to the president. She's been credited by the New York Times for guiding Trump to the White House and nicknamed the "Trump Whisperer." The position title quickly surged to the top of Twitter's trending topics Thursday, as do any of Trump's high-level picks.

#SometimesTwitterMakesMe: We all have our feelings about the 140-character social network. On Thursday, people decided to let the world know how Twitter makes them feel. Some say it makes them feel better about their celebrity obsession. Others says it bums them out like nothing else. As for me, well, sometimes Twitter makes me employable. So, thanks, I guess.

Chewbacca: Don't worry, it's not Chewbacca Mom. The most famous Wookiee is trending on Facebook for singing "Silent Night" in his native tongue. The clip, from YouTube channel "How It Should Have Ended," is the No. 3 trending video on YouTube as well. I don't speak Shyriiwook, but we can always ask Han Solo to translate. Too soon?

Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF will be out for the holidays this week, and return on January 6.