So what's better: Android O or iOS 11? (The 3:59, Ep. 236)

We're comparing Apples and Android O(ranges).

Apple on Monday showed off the newest features that will come with its latest iOS, including upgrades to Siri, augmented reality buffs and a spiffy new menu. It falls short when you compare it to Google's announcements during I/O for Android O.

They both feature a smart voice assistant, AR, and improvements on speed. So how are we going to see which one is better for a user? You'll have to listen to find out.

Also on the podcast, we talk about how fake news hit elections in the UK, as well as the Cowboy Bebop live-action series heading toward television.

OK, three, two, one, let's jam.

