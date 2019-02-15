So Retro: Recording today’s music on analog tape

Behind a combination record store/beauty salon, Linear Labs in Los Angeles looks like a recording studio from back in the day, with reel-to-reel tape machines and vintage microphones. There are no computers or plug-ins or digital recordings.

The studio is the brainchild of musician, artist and producer Adrian Younge, who has recorded music with Snoop Dog and Wu-Tang Clan, and collaborated with Shaheed Muhammad on the Luke Cage soundtrack. Younge has spent 20 years building out the studio, scouring eBay, Craigslist and vintage shops for equipment to record in high fidelity.

The result is a studio designed to make music that captures the feeling of yesterday for today. Check out the video to see what it's like inside Linear Labs.