So. Carolina can't blame this sex case on Craigslist

File this under the practice what you preach department.

Remember Henry McMaster, South Carolina's state attorney general, the man who was shocked, shocked, shocked to find illicit sex on Craigslist and earlier this year threatened to file charges against the Web's No. 1 classifieds site? Perhaps McMaster would do well to police his own office before going after anyone else.

Roland Corning, a nine-year employee of the state's attorney general's office, was stopped by police after being found in a Columbia, S.C., cemetery while in the company of an 18-year-old female stripper and in possession of assorted sex toys, according to a report about the incident in the blog Fitsnews.com. The online unit of The State, South Carolina's largest newspaper, verified the report.

Apparently, the cemetery is a hot spot for sexual encounters, both publications reported. Corning, 66, was not arrested after identifying himself to police as a prosecutor, but The Associated Press reported he was later fired by his boss, McMaster.

McMaster threatened to launch a criminal investigation against the operators of Craigslist while the site was trying to negotiate with several state attorneys general about limiting the ads posted by prostitutes. Critics accused McMaster of using Craigslist's situation to grab headlines.

Craigslist filed a lawsuit against McMaster's office and a judge slapped it with a restraining order that prevented the attorney general from filing the charges. McMaster's office never made good on the criminal charges.

The situation with Corning, who told police he always carried Viagra and sex toys "just in case," will be fodder for those who argue that prostitution or sexual misconduct are not the fault of Craigslist.

Craigslist has been victorious in every court case on the issue of whether the site can be held responsible for the actions of its users.