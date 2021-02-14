Warner Bros. screenshot by CNET

Zack Snyder's version of Justice League is almost here, and we've been gifted with a new trailer for the HBO Max original, which hits on March 18. The extensive new trailer offers much to dissect. It features more of Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as well as a new score, and this time it's not in black and white. Check it out below.

That brand new sound comes from composer Junkie XL, whom Snyder wanted to work with for 2017's embattled Justice League, but who was eventually replaced by Danny Elfman in the final production stages. This was just one of the changes after Snyder's departure from the film and Joss Whedon's takeover.

After a years-long fan campaign, with keen support from the full cast, we're finally going to see Snyder's vision of the superhero behemoth. As reflected in the trailer, it'll feature more of the Cyborg, aka Victor Stone, storyline. The character's backstory was originally going to be more fleshed out in Snyder's version.

On top of that, Snyder had a reported $70 million budget to improve the visual effects, add new scenes with more characters like new supervillain Darkseid and pay for the fresh Junkie XL score. But the main difference between the streaming and the theatrical versions might just be the added violence and profanity, which scored the HBO Max version an R-rating.

On Friday, we had a sneak peek at the trailer: Snyder's Friday tweet included a short, 18-second teaser video that offered the best look yet at Darkseid.

Look forward to all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League when it hits HBO Max next month. The film will stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices, and according to Snyder, will include a 10-minute intermission built into the movie.