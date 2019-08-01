Terry Collins/CNET

World-renowned National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden wants to show you how to fight back against against corporate surveillance. On Thursday, Snowden called out both Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, leveling allegations of spying at the social network.

"In the weeks ahead, I aim to explain how each of these sites spies on you, and methods to limit how much they know about you. If you use them, keep an eye out," Snowden tweeted, also linking to his Instagram account.

The declaration follows fast on the heels of an announcement he made earlier in the day about his forthcoming memoir, Permanent Record, due out in September. Snowden has also released a YouTube ad for the book.

Snowden rose to prominence in 2013, when he distributed classified information on widespread warrantless NSA surveillance programs to The Guardian and The Washington Post.

