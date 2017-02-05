T-Mobile Super Bowl ads embrace pot and twisted sex

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Marijuana is now legal in some form in more than half of US states.

In Washington, for example, medical marijuana has been permissible since 1998.

T-Mobile is also based in the state. Perhaps that's why it has dedicated bags of creative inspiration to releasing a Super Bowl ad featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

These two famous pot-smokers -- wait, what am I saying? I mean, one famous pot smoker and culinary legend Martha Stewart -- already have their own TV show that offers a weed joke or two.

It was easy for them to extend their skills to T-Mobile's concept of unlimitedness and try to squeeze as many pot jokes as their can into 30 seconds.

Snoop describes the unlimited data offer by beginning: "Might even say it's all that and a bag of..." before Stewart interrupts with "purple cushy throw pillows?"

We then roll through dialogue such as "herb-roasted lamb chops," "greenery" and "pot" (as in cooking pot).

As Super Bowl revelers watch this ad, I fear some may fear that America has sunk from a "We The People" kind of place to more of a "weedy people" kind of place.

But then they'll notice that as well as having a pleasant ad featuring Justin Bieber, T-Mobile has also gone for Super Bowl sex.

And I'm talking the "50 Shades of Grey" sort of twisted, whip-ridden, bondage sort of sex. In another Super Bowl ad, we have Kristen Schaal playing the part of a blindfolded handmaiden in the lair of a truly perverted man. Yes, he has a selfie stick.

This is all about wireless pain, something Verizon allegedly inflicts upon you with uncommon pleasure.

"Wireless pain is fine, if you're into that sort of thing," says the ad. Oh, I wonder what the 100 million Americans who see this will think. And feel.

As for Verizon, it didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its alleged sadism.

I fear that too many Super Bowl ads will enact their own pain upon Super Bowl viewers. I fear some may need medical marijuana to get through the ordeal.

