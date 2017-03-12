On SNL, a clueless Trump faces an alien invasion

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

A president has many issues to deal with.

Taxes. The economy. Alleged leaks from intelligence agencies. Appointments to the Supreme Court and to the offices of US attorney across the nation.

How, though, might Donald Trump address an alien invasion?

This was the conundrum presented by "Saturday Night Live," as Alec Baldwin returned to pout his way through another presidential performance.

Faced with invaders from Zorblatt 9, the US Army turns to its commander-in-chief to ask what it should do.

"We're going to bring coal back," replies Trump.

This seems inadequate, especially given that California has just been vaporized, but Baldwin's Trump does see a glimmer of a silver lining.

"So I've just won the popular vote?" says Trump.

Told that everyone in California is dead, the president can only hope: "Even Arnold?" He's had a little feud going lately with the ex-Terminator.

Then the aliens attack New York. Trump Hotel is destroyed. Thankfully, no one is hurt because no one is staying there. This, to Trump, is fake news.

It seems that Trump believes aliens have been on Earth for a long time, as he heard it from Alex Jones on Infowars.

So when the Zorblattians confront him, the president has only one executive decision to make -- to pretend he's not the president.

The skit is surging on YouTube's trending chart. The (real) president, however, has resisted using Twitter to comment on SNL's continued pummeling of his persona. So far, at least.

Perhaps the aliens really are already here. Perhaps they've been encamped in California for some time.

It would explain so much.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.