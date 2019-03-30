SNL spoofs Jordan Peele movie Us with Discover Card parody ad

Those who haven't seen Jordan Peele's movie Us yet might want to steer away from a certain sketch that aired Saturday on NBC's Saturday Night Live. There may be some spoilers in the spoof.

In the skit, a parody of a Discover Card ad, cast member Ego Nwodim calls up the credit card company for some help with unauthorized characters. And let's just say the person who answers the phone is unusually similar to Nwodim. Rabbits and scissors are also involved. And Kenan Thompson has a go at talking to his Discover card doppelganger.

The skit ends by flashing a Discover Card logo that blends with the movie's symbol and the words "Discover: From the mind of Jordan Peele."

Us scared up a box office win in its debut weekend at the box office last week, but looks to be coming in second this week to Tum Burton's remake of Dumbo.