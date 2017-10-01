'SNL' skit mocks 'Avatar' use of Papyrus font

If you're a graphic designer, the digital short on "Saturday Night Live's" season premiere Saturday night was probably just your type.

In a fake movie trailer, host Ryan Gosling plays a man who just can't stop thinking about why the designer for James Cameron's blockbuster movie "Avatar" chose the Papyrus font for its logo. He even discusses it with his therapist (Kate McKinnon).

"He just highlighted 'Avatar,' he clicked the drop-down menu, and he just randomly selected Papyrus," Gosling explains. "Like a, like a thoughtless child just wandering by a garden, just yanking leaves along the way."

Gosling starts stalking the designer, at one point explaining that Papyrus is the font of "hookah bars, Shakira merchandise and off-brand teas." And when the movie title, "Papyrus," is finally shown at the end, it's displayed in perhaps the most hated font ever: Comic Sans.