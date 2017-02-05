SNL slams Trump, his tweets and immigration order

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

"Saturday Night Live" is rapidly becoming like one of those radio stations that only plays one musical genre.

It's anti-Trump, all day, every day. Well, on Saturdays at least.

The latest edition brought back Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.

He sat in the Oval Office, his permanent pout on full display. Accompanying him was Steve Bannon, here presented as the Grim Reaper. The whole skit revolved around Trump being tired and needing to take it out on some other nations.

He insisted to the prime minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull that his immigration ban -- vehemently opposed by many tech leaders -- was loved by everyone. He made reference to his constant tweeted contempt for the "New Celebrity Apprentice."

Things got sticky, however, when Turnbull mentioned Australia's deal to send refugees to the US. It ended with Trump threatening war. As he did with the leaders of Mexico and Germany. It took Zimbabwe's dictator Robert Mugabe to put Trump in his place.

But speaking of immigration, SNL also presented the updated "Welcome to the United States" video. This had to be amended somewhat after the Trump ban, which has temporarily been halted by a judge. Or, as Trump calls him, "so-called judge."

It's clearly been tough to do the edits required and, sadly, it shows.

Finally, and perhaps most cuttingly, there was Kristen Stewart. In her opening monologue, the "Twilight" actress needed immediately to discuss her relationship with the president. She fears he doesn't like her.

This is because four years ago, she became one of the more prominent objects of his tweeted disdain. Stewart explained that she used to date a guy called Robert -- actor Robert Pattinson -- they broke up and "for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane."

At the time, Trump tweeted: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again -- just watch. He can do much better!"

Stewart worries not just about this one tweet. "He tweeted about me 11 times," she said.

She concluded: "I don't think Donald Trump hated me. I think he's in love with my boyfriend."

So this is how far we have come. The only question is whether it's far up or far down.

The president normally offers a rebuttal to SNL's constant mockery. This hasn't happened yet. Which, of course, doesn't mean that there aren't several mean tweets already percolating in the presidential mind. We asked his White House for comment too, and it didn't immediately reply.

