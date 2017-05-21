Fidget spinners just can't stay out of the news -- the popular distraction toy has been banned from many schools and attacked phones in viral videos, and it might be influencing device design.

Now the spinners have really made the big time -- earning a parody commercial on Saturday's season-ending episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The ad starts off like a real commercial for pricey jewelry, but soon reveals that instead of a ring or necklace, it's selling a diamond-encrusted 14-carat gold fidget spinner from fancy jeweler Cartier. And the redheaded beauty who receives the gift really needs it, because when she's not being distracted by the spendy spinner, she's incredibly obnoxious.

"Give her something to focus on," the ad urges. "Because let's face it, she's been reading (Donna Tartt's 784-page bestseller) 'The Goldfinch' for two years. She litters. She has to take cabs, because her Uber rating is so low."

And more than one Twitter user is wishing it was a real product. (Maybe.)

It's the second week "SNL" has hit it big with a parody ad for a trendy product. Last week's joke commercial hawked Amazon Echo Silver, a version of the popular smart speaker aimed at senior citizens that answers to any random name, patiently repeats answers endlessly, and keeps repeating "uh-huh" when its owner goes off on a rambling, pointless story.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.