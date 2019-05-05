SNL pits Game of Thrones against Avengers on Family Feud

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

With HBO's TV series Game of Thrones and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame both being at the top of every fan's list of topics to debate online, it was only a matter of time before NBC's Saturday Night Live decided to pit both of them against each other in a sketch.

On Saturday, we got to see what would happen if favorite characters from both franchises played against each other in a friendly game of Family Feud.

In the video posted on Saturday, Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) introduced both Avengers and Game of Thrones characters like Thor (Alex Moffat), Thanos (Beck Bennett), Brienne of Tarth (Kate Mckinnon), Tormund Giantsbane (Mickey Day) and Brandon Stark (Kyle Mooney).

"I am Steve of House Mustache," Thompson said as game show host Steve Harvey. "Today we got Avengers versus Game of Thrones. Let's start with the Avengers because this show is just like their movies. We're gonna open with 45 minutes of introductions." Ouch.

The best part of the introductions goes to comedian Leslie Jones as Groot who did her own take on the "I am Groot" with "Bitch, I'm Groot."

Up next was Game of Thrones character introductions, which included Thompson making a joke about the overly dark battle during the show's most recent episode.

"I got to be honest, I didn't see the last episode," Thompson said. "I mean, I watched it, but I couldn't see it. Yeah, you know it's dark when you can't even see the white people."

The game show sketch also asks the characters what happens to be on their bucket lists now that both franchises are coming to an end. Brienne wants a one-night stand with Jaime Lannister, while Thor would really like to travel more.

Thanos wants kick his growth hormone drugs addiction. Black Panther warrior Okoye wants to eat Taco Bell and binge-watch Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Game of Thrones characters also tried to share a few things they wanted to check off their bucket list.

However, Arya Stark invades the game show just in time to mention her personal favorite bucket list item -- "getting that booty." Well played, SNL.