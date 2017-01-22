SNL offers message from new US president: Putin

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

After the excitement of the inauguration and its enormous crowds, you might imagine that "Saturday Night Live" would have offered Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump with his first hopeful message to the American people as president.

It chose, however, to disappear Trump altogether.

Instead, it presented the man whom some now see as our de facto leader. No, not Steve Bannon or Mike Pence. It was Vladimir Putin.

There have been allegations that Russia hacked into the Democratic National Convention in order to sway the election toward Trump. Worse were intimations that the Russians hold certain compromising footage of the president.

It seems that the SNL writers are Russian to judgment. For here was an enticingly topless Putin, played by Beck Bennett, offering reassurance.

"You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man," he says to the American people. "But don't worry, it's not."

"Relax," he explains. "I got this."

Russia will take care of America, he says. "It's the most expensive thing we've ever bought," he says.

He proceeds to address Trump directly. He's worried that the president hasn't made a perfect start. Still, he praises Trump for the large crowds at his inauguration: "Oh wait, that's the women's march."

He worries that Trump is setting too dark a tone. He hopes, too, for a much better relationship with the US, which needs Russia's "oil, tracksuits and scary pornography."

He ends with a message of unity. Or what appears to be unity.

Bears are known to be great unifiers.

