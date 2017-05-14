SNL brutally mocks Trump for Comey firing and, well, everything

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image SNL/Twitter screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

It's been quite an entertaining week in Washington.

This gave the writers at "Saturday Night Live" plenty of material. As often happens, they seem to have felt very little of it needed a rewrite.

Saturday's cold open featured a re-creation of NBC's Lester Holt interviewing Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin's Trump has become a theater of the grotesque over time. Here, he began by referring to Holt -- who is black -- as "Jazzman." It went downhill from there (Yes, he got to calling him "OJ").

The big topic this week was the president's firing of FBI Director James Comey. It was big on Twitter, too, especially when the president appeared to threaten the FBI director, suggesting he had tapes of their meetings. (Wouldn't you think it more likely that the man from the FBI would be wearing a wire?)

Baldwin's Trump admitted that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation -- just as the real Trump had seemed to do in the NBC interview.

"But that's obstruction of justice," says Holt, played by Michael Che.

"Sure, OK," replies Trump.

"So, did I get him?" muses an almost triumphal Holt. "Is this all over?" He pauses before his producer whispers sense in his ear.

"Oh, no I didn't? Nothing matters?" says Holt. "Absolutely nothing matters anymore."

Trump then demonstrates just how much he has the Republicans in the palm of his hand -- Leader of the House Paul Ryan serves him two scoops of ice cream.

It then devolved into a discussion of the similarities between Trump and President Richard Nixon. "You're also very different from Nixon because he won the popular vote," says Holt.

We then drifted to Trump claiming he'd invented the phrase "priming the pump," which he had appeared to do last week in an interview with the Economist. His explanation of what these phrase means -- in this skit -- is entirely below the belt. As, to some palates, was this whole skit. SNL might even bear some guilt that it had Trump hosting the show not so long ago.

"Are you trolling us?" asks an exasperate Holt. "We can't keep up."

"Too bad," says Trump, "because this show is going to run for another eight years."

Now that's something to look forward to.