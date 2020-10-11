SNL mocks Mike Pence debate fly with buzzy Jeff Goldblum homage

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

You knew Saturday Night Live would go there. After a fly sat unnoticed for two minutes on Vice President Mike Pence's head during this week's debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, the NBC sketch comedy opened this week's show by poking fun of the now-famous insect.

In the SNL skit, presidential candidate Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) uses an experimental teleporter to travel to the debate, but just as in the 1986 film starring Jeff Goldblum, he gets mixed up with a housefly. As the debate progresses, Biden's fly-creature slowly turns into Goldblum himself, reciting lines from Jurassic Park and Goldblum's apartments.com commercials.

The story behind 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘺. pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020

It gets weirder. By the end of the skit, a second fly has joined Biden, with Kenan Thompson playing a fly that claims to be the reincarnation of the late presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died of COVID-19 this summer.

The skit ends with Harris (Maya Rudolph) swatting the fly while it still sits on Pence's head. The Biden campaign sold 35,000 Biden-Harris themed flyswatters in less than a day following the debate.