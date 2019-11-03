SNL just created a Duolingo course that needs to be real

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

NBC's Saturday Night Live comedy show has a habit of making ad parodies of non-existent products we wish were real. Whether it's credit card protection against doppelgangers or diamond-encrusted fidget spinners, SNL seems to know what we want before we actually need it.

And they've done it again. Their made-up course for the Duolingo language app -- Duolingo for Talking to Children -- could actually help us all.

Not everyone has the gift of gab when it comes to chatting with children. Now that the holidays are rolling around, there are probably plenty of adults out there who will face this dilemma at Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and more.

During the Nov. 2 episode of SNL, the show poked fun at this very real awkwardness that some adults (me included) feel when they can't figure out how to talk to kids without sounding like a freak.

SNL guest host and Charlie's Angels actor Kristen Stewart is that person who can't seem to say anything without confusing a kid and upsetting the parent.

In the SNL ad parody, Duolingo comes to the rescue with a lesson plan focused on how to converse with kids on their level.

Worried about telling a little girl that she's pretty when we're supposed to focus more on their smarts instead of looks? Tell the girl you like her cool backpack instead.

Stumped at what to say when a kid comes up to you to say hello at a family gathering? Ask them about their favorite food, which according to Duolingo is probably chicken fingers.

Duolingo also teaches clueless adults to correctly identify kids' ages; greet kids using their own language and mannerisms (think high fives); and how to build up your stamina to listen to long meandering, pointless stories told by kids.

SNL's made-up course highlights our need for guidance on how to behave around our co-workers' new babies, or what to do when invited to a grade school function, or even what to say when a child falls on the sidewalk in front of us.

I'm that childless adult who always says the wrong thing to kids. All during Halloween when children came to my door to trick-or-treat, my guesses of their costumes were wrong. When they looked at me weird, I randomly kept apologizing about climate change. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME?!

And then there's the time I asked a 7-year-old boy what his favorite horror film was. The parent was not amused. Just last week I asked a 10-year-old about his thoughts on Bitcoin. I'm hopeless.

I desperately need Duolingo to create this kid-speak language course. After all, the app company has created a language program for Star Trek fans who want to learn to speak Klingon as well as for Game of Thrones fans who want to be fluent in High Valyrian.

So why not give us a course in how to master kid-speak to prevent these awkward situations?

I'm not alone in this feeling. Twitter also reacted positively to the idea of Duolingo for talking to children.

"This needs to be a real thing," Twitter user Jenny Greenfield tweeted.

"Take my money cause I need this," user Frankenstellar tweeted.

I just had this happen to me! I was approached by a former student dressed in princess clothes, and I said, oh, you are a PRINCESS! The grandmother said, "you should say, oh what a beautiful lawyer!" The little girl was 7 years old!!!!! I need the app! — Rita Scarpelli (@RitaScarpelli) November 3, 2019