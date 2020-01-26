SNL brings back Adam Driver as Kylo Ren on Undercover Boss

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

He's back, and he's just as short-tempered as last time. Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live again on Saturday, and reprised his role as Star Wars baddie Kylo Ren on the Undercover Boss reality show. Driver's Ren tried to pass unnoticed as Randy, a Dark Side intern. But he had problems getting his superiors' blue-milk order right, and when Kylo thought he'd do a good deed by helping a young woman get her chance as a TIE fighter pilot, things ended badly.

Also on Saturday night's show, Driver played an overly enthusiastic Medieval Times actor, an executive who's unhappy with how a Del Taco commercial is going, and infamous deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who finds himself in hell with Donald Trump impeachment defense attorney Alan Dershowitz (SNL vet Jon Lovitz) and others.

This was Driver's third time hosting the NBC sketch comedy show. In a 2016 skit, Driver's Ren also made an Undercover Boss appearance, then playing Matt, a radar technician. Just like Randy, Matt had trouble keeping his identity hidden and his temper under control.

On his second appearance, in 2018, he mostly stayed away from Star Wars jokes, although he did dangle the possibility of spoilers in his opening monologue.

Driver has been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Marriage Story.