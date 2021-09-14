SNL alum Norm Macdonald dies at 61: 'The funniest guest of all time'

Comedian Norm Macdonald died Tuesday at age 61, reports Deadline, citing his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, according to the publication.
Born in Quebec, the deadpan comedian and actor was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1993 to 1998. He was fondly remembered for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, Mr. Bean, Rod Serling and others. He also hosted Weekend Update segments.
Macdonald had his own sitcom, The Norm Show, from 1999 to 2000, and more recently a Netflix series. He regularly appeared as a guest on late-night talk shows, prompting Seth Rogen to call him "the funniest guest of all time." Macdonald had been scheduled to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November.
Fellow performers including Jim Carrey, Jon Stewart and Patton Oswalt also paid tributes to the influential comic. "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald," Stewart tweeted, calling him "Hilarious and unique." Wrote Ike Barinholtz: "I've got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it. RIP to a king."