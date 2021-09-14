SNL alum Norm Macdonald dies at 61: 'The funniest guest of all time'

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Comedian Norm Macdonald died Tuesday at age 61, reports Deadline, citing his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, according to the publication.

Born in Quebec, the deadpan comedian and actor was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1993 to 1998. He was fondly remembered for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, Mr. Bean, Rod Serling and others. He also hosted Weekend Update segments.

Macdonald had his own sitcom, The Norm Show, from 1999 to 2000, and more recently a Netflix series. He regularly appeared as a guest on late-night talk shows, prompting Seth Rogen to call him "the funniest guest of all time." Macdonald had been scheduled to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November.

Fellow performers including Jim Carrey, Jon Stewart and Patton Oswalt also paid tributes to the influential comic. "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald," Stewart tweeted, calling him "Hilarious and unique." Wrote Ike Barinholtz: "I've got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it. RIP to a king."

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening.



Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it - RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

Norm MacDonald on battles with cancer cancer: “and I’m pretty sure, I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure if you die, the cancer dies at the same time. That’s not a loss. That’s a draw.” — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) September 14, 2021