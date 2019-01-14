SNES games could be coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo

Nintendo may be preparing to bring SNES games to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Dataminer Kapu claimed to find hints of 22 SNES games in the NES Online code strings, and the list is pretty glorious:

Many of these games are among the finest on the console, which came out in the US in 1991, and the lineup is little different from that of the SNES Classic mini console Nintendo released in 2017.

The inclusion of Star Fox 2, made playable on the SNES Classic 22 years after being canceled, is surprising since it's exclusive to that system. But Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime said in December that the systems might not be available much longer.

Nintendo's $20-a-year subscription service is adding a few NES games each month -- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and Blaster Master are out this Wednesday -- but there are only so many popular titles on that console.

The SNES library is the next logical step for the service, and it'd keep people subscribed for longer.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

