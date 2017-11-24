Esto también se puede leer en español.

SNES Classic on sale at Best Buy for brave Saturday shoppers

Yes, you can actually buy Nintendo's retro console, but you'll have to get out of your PJs and fight door-buster crowds.

nintendo-snes-classic-mini-europe-pal

It could be yours, for $79.99, if you're willing to work for it on Saturday.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's a tip for all of you chomping at the bit for the hard-to-get Super NES Classic, first launched in September.

The retro Nintendo gaming console will be available at Best Buy brick-and-mortar stores on Saturday when doors open at 9 a.m. local time.

It'll be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared to fight some crowds. Best Buy will be giving out tickets before the stores open for customers waiting in line. (That's what it does for all Saturday door-buster deals.)

There's a limit of one per customer. And you'll have to get out of your pajamas. SNES won't be offered on BestBuy.com.

We've done a quick look around, and aren't seeing it available right now at other major retailers. In the meantime, check out our review of the console, which Best Buy is selling for $79.99.

