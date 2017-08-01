1:08 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Nintendo's Super NES Classic Edition console is set to launch on September 29 for about $80, but you can preorder it starting later this month, CNET's sister site GameSpot reports.

The nostalgia-inducing console is highly anticipated in the gaming community. Capable of playing 21 stone-cold classic Nintendo games, it even includes the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The SNES Classic was recently available for preorder through the US retailer Walmart -- until it said it had made a technical mistake and abruptly cancelled all orders. You can still sign up for preorder alerts from Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy, however.

Nintendo is expecting a high volume of sales, and posted on its Facebook page that "a significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year."

Nintendo didn't immediately reply for a request for further comment.