Get a peek at Keri Russell's Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker character Zorri Bliss

The Star Wars saga likes mysterious helmeted characters, from Darth Vader to Boba Fett. Here's another: On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly shared a photo of Keri Russell's new character, Zorri Bliss, but honestly, it could be anyone behind that full-face helmet. Russell's character will appear in December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

EW called Russell's character a "helmeted rogue operative" and was vague about what she's holding in the photo, noting that Bliss seems to be "proffering an unmarked coin or data storage device of some kind." Or a car-wash voucher, a Showbiz Pizza token, you know, anything.

Fans have seen Zorri Bliss before -- Vanity Fair ran a similar image back in May, describing her as a rogue who's neither Jedi nor Sith, but one of "a vital third class of heroes and villains that populate the galaxy: the smugglers, scrappers, bounty hunters and scoundrels who make a living on the edges of a war."

It's possible Zorri Bliss will show up in the next Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer, which seems likely to air Oct. 21 during Monday Night Football. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will open in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20.

Originally published Oct .17.