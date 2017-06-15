Snap’s next Spectacles reportedly “quite different” from first

CNET

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is working on a new version of its Spectacles glasses, and it will be "quite different" from the first version, according to a report Thursday from TechCrunch.

The report, which cites an anonymous source, suggests the new version could include more augmented reality features, which overlay digital images over what you already see in the real world. Right now, the $130 glasses are more for taking photos and videos and uploading them to Snapchat.

Snapchat, with its filters and lenses, pioneered much of how people use AR on their phones today. Since then, augmented reality has become a major battleground for tech giants including Google, Apple and Facebook.

Facebook, in fact, has said it's working on its own augmented reality glasses, though it will take years to develop.