Snap's Evan Spiegel raked in $505M in 2017, tops CEOs of Tesla, Google

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel is the highest paid executive of a publicly traded company in the US, Bloomberg said Thursday in its Bloomberg Pay Index.
Spiegel's compensation totals about $505 million and puts him at the top of the list, ahead of other tech CEOs like Google's Sundar Pichai ($144 million) and Tesla's Elon Musk ($150 million).
Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
