Snap's earnings continues a slow streak of poor results

NurPhoto

Snap's streak of poor earnings continues as the company announced its earnings for the first quarter of 2018.

The social media company, which also brands itself as a camera company, failed to meet analyst expectations with its earnings report on Tuesday. The company reported $230.6 million in revenue, about $14 million less than what analysts had expected from Snap.

It also reported a massive loss, losing $385.7 million in the first quarter. That's more $104 million more than what analysts expected.

During the time between Snap's last earnings report in February, the company only increased its daily active users by 2 percent, trailing up to 191 million users. That slow growth rate is Snapchat's lowest increase ever.

Wall Street has reacted accordingly, with Snap's stock dropping by 14 percent at time of publishing.

This is a breaking news story, please continue to check for updates.