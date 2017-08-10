Snapchat's Spectacles fade faster than a Snap

Scott Stein/CNET

Snap's Spectacles are careening into irrelevancy.

Second-quarter sales of the glasses, which are embedded with a camera to make it easier for you to take photos or videos for a Snap, declined to $5.4 million from more than $8 million in the first quarter. At $130 a pop, that's 41,000 people who bought Spectacles.

To put that further into perspective, sales make up about 0.02 percent of its daily active user base of 143 million people.

The results represent a dramatic fall from its debut last winter, when you could only buy Spectacles through pop-up kiosks that randomly appeared. By the time they arrived in New York, you had to wait six hours for two pairs.

Now that they're everywhere, no one seems to care. It underscores the challenge a company like Snap faces when branching out beyond its core service as a messaging app with crazy filters.

The company earlier Thursday reported a wider loss in the fiscal second quarter as it added 7 million daily active users in the period.

-Alfred Ng contributed to this report.