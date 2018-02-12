Snapchat's Snap Map gets a web version

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Snapchat's Snap Map feature is no longer confined to the app.

Snap Map, which lets you watch public snaps tied to geographic locations, is now available through the web, Snap said Monday.

The map works in a couple ways: You can zoom in somewhere on the map and watch curated and edited Stories, or watch Map Stories, which are snaps that have not been edited into a story. You can watch them by clicking on colored areas of the map. It looks like a heat map and Snap does indeed refer to those spots as "heat."

Snapchat first rolled out Snap Map in June 2017.