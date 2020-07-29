Snapchat's first diversity report shows a lack of representation

Angela Lang/CNET

All eyes were on big tech Wednesday as several tech CEOs testified before a House antitrust subcommittee. While Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook defended their business practices, social media site Snapchat released its first-ever diversity report within its CitizenSnap report, which details the company's efforts around environmentalism and inclusion.

The report shows that while clear disparities remain, the app that launched back in 2011 has made some progress in diversifying its workforce.

Parent company Snap's workforce is comprised of 4.1% Black and 6.8% Hispanic people, the report found. Snap reports that those numbers increased in 2019 by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

The report shows that women make up 16% of Snap's tech teams, and 7% of its tech teams' leadership. The number of women in Snap's global workforce increased 0.9% from 2018 to 2019, according to the report. The company says it has added and retained more women since.

"We are determined to do what it takes to improve these numbers, because behind the numbers are real people," the report said. The company also outlined goals to double the number of women by 2023 and the number of underrepresented US racial and ethnic minorities in its ranks by 2025.

In June, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel faced criticism for not wanting to release diversity numbers for the company.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.